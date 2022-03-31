Everything you need to know about: Kat Maconie

Kat Maconie is the eponymous label of the British shoe designer Kat Maconie. The London-based brand stands for eye-catching statement shoes in dazzling colors with architectural heels and maximalist details. Inspired by the artistic, eclectic spirit of the city, the designer creates high heels, sandals, sneakers, boots and slippers for women.

Origins

Kat Maconie studied at the London College of Fashion and founded her eponymous brand in 2009. She sees her shoe designs as a form of art with which she has won the Drapers Shoe Designer of the Year Award twice. Maconie collaborated with fashion designers such as Ashley Williams and Teatum Jones and attracted enthusiastic fans around the world with her extravagant designs, including stars such as Taylor Swift and Rita Ora. Ten years after launching the brand, the designer opened her first store in London.

Evolution

In recent years, Kat Maconie has taken a more sustainable approach to gradually improving the environmental impact of its shoe production. All of the label's shoes and accessories are made in factories in China, which, according to the company's website, ensure a fair, caring and safe environment for workers. Increasing attention is paid to durability and sustainability when choosing materials. “We ensure that the manufacturing process is limiting waste as much as possible by reusing materials and trims where possible,” the brand states.

News

Kat Maconie shoes and accessories are now available at more than 320 retailers worldwide. In addition to its own two stores in London and San Juan, Puerto Rico, the collections are sold internationally in boutiques and major department stores including Harvey Nichols in London, KaDeWe in Berlin and IT Hong Kong. For the SS22 season, the label launched a jewellery collection for the first time.

Picture: Kat Maconie, Website of the brand