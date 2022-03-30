Everything you need to know about: Komrads

Komrads is a sustainable sneaker brand from Belgium that aims to create circular shoes with the lowest possible impact on our planet. With respect for people and nature and “radical transparency”, the label produces sneakers for men and women inspired by nostalgic design made entirely from reused and recycled materials.

Origins

The label originated as an homage to the Komrads sneakers made by the Soviet-era Czech Boot Company, which developed the iconic shoe model in the 1950s as a symbol of anti-capitalism. Belgian couple Greet Goegebuer and Mark Vandevelde revived them in a sustainable version in 2015, re-establishing Komrads as a modern, rebellious and eco-friendly brand.

“Since we are in the no-waste business we decided to recycle an old but bold brand with a history. Together we rewrite not history but the future. A future of not wasting life nor the planet,” the founders explain on the company’s website.

Evolution

Starting with sustainably produced sneakers made from recycled cotton, Komrads now makes its sneakers from all sorts of reused and recycled materials, such as apple leather made from apple waste and recycled rubber. Designed in Belgium, all of the brand's shoes are manufactured in Portugal under ecological and fair conditions.

News

Komrads has made sustainability part of its DNA and is constantly looking for more ways to develop the most sustainable and ecological sneaker without compromising on quality, comfort and design. OCNS, the label's latest sneaker collection is made entirely from recycled plastic from the ocean. The brand's products are available in various online stores in Europe and on the Komrads website.

Picture: Komrads, OCNS collection, website of the brand