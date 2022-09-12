Everything you need to know about: Lala Berlin

Lala Berlin is a contemporary ready-to-wear and accessory brand known for their take on urban dressing with a subtle free-spirited twist, rooted in a multicultural approach to fashion.

Origins

"Founded in Berlin, rooted in the world" is the brand ethos that Lala Berlin pursues with their fashion. Teheran-born and Berlin based creative director Leyla Piedayesh founded the brand in 2004 with the vision to create a brand that represents international fashion. The brand started off with knitwear collections but soon added ready-to-wear collections and accessories to its portfolio. Since its founding, Lala Berlin has had an impact on not only the local Berlin fashion scene but just as much the international one.

Evolution

Heritage, community and responsibility are core values of Lala Berlin. The brand strives to celebrate differences while emphasising unison. The community approach at Lala Berlin begins with the employees and ends with the customer, ensuring a holistic approach that fosters the production and consumptions of fewer, but better products. The brand is known for their urban styles with a sophisticated touch, often showing designs with prints and patterns such as the Arabian Kufya print, colourful knitwear and dresses and skirts with a casual fit and flowing silhouettes. Often, Piedayesh takes inspiration from her own roots, sounding out the symbolism of her Iranian culture, German upbringing and the general notion of world citizenship. The brand currently operates their own retail stores in Berlin and Copenhagen.

News

Over the years, Piedayesh has evolved into a role model for women in entrepreneurship, often sharing her insights and brand direction in interviews, discussions and talks. In June 2022, Lala Berlin launched their own resale platform to support a more sustainable fashion industry. The platform, called Lala Forever, is a designated space in the current online shop, through which the brand offers items that have been worn before.

Image: SS22 collection, Lala Berlin