Everything you need to know about: LEKI

LEKI is a German brand specialising in sports equipment. Inspired by nature, the family-owned company with headquarters in Kirchheim unter Teck produces ski poles, hiking poles and trekking poles as well as gloves, clothing and accessories for outdoor sports. The majority of the products are manufactured in LEKI’s factory in Tachov, in the Czech Republic

“We serve you an extra helping of speed, safety, comfort, and support. We are the tailwind on your way to top performances and unforgettable outdoor moments,” says the manufacturer on the company's website.

Origins

In 1948, Karl and Gertrud Lenhart founded the wood turnery "Karl Lenhart, Plastik + Metall" laying the foundation for today's internationally successful outdoor brand LEKI. After previously producing wooden lettering for bakeries or butchers' shops, Karl Lehnhart soon turned his attention to ski poles - driven by his enthusiasm for winter sports and simultaneous dissatisfaction with the quality and functionality of the ski poles at that time, which were made of fragile bamboo shafts.

Drawing on his experience in aircraft construction, the founder designed the first ski pole made of aluminium. He launched his innovation on the market in 1970 under the name LEKI, which stands for the owner and the company headquarters - Lenhart in Kirchheim. After the great success of the LEKI alpine poles, the range was expanded to include cross-country ski poles in 1973.

Picture: LEKI, @alex.kijak, official website of the brand

Evolution

Later Karl Lehnert also turned to hiking and in 1974 developed the world's first adjustable trekking pole LEVI Makalu. Four years later, these were the poles Reinhold Messner used to become the first person to climb Mount Everest.

Klaus Lenhart, the youngest son of the founder, took over the management of LEKI in 1984 and led the company to worldwide success with innovations such as the patented Trigger system, which combines ski pole and glove. In 2013, LEKI brought another revolution to the outdoor market by introducing its versatile folding pole.

News

The company is now run by the third generation of the family, Friederike and Markus Lenhart, true to LEKI's values of innovation, quality, enthusiasm, excellence, partnership and responsibility.

LEKI partners with over 1,000 athletes in alpine skiing, Nordic, trail running and mountaineering, including Mikaela Shiffrin, Johannes Klaebo and Dawa Yangzum Sherpa, who was the first Nepalese woman to climb Makalu in 2019. The brand's products are available at over 3900 retailers in Europe and the US, as well as in the company's own online shop.

Picture: LEKI, @iancorless, official website of the brand