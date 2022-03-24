Everything you need to know about: Maison Margiela

Maison Margiela is an avant-garde fashion house founded in 1988 by Belgian designer Martin Margiela. The Paris-based luxury label is known for its experimental, deconstructive designs and its iconic tabi boots. The fashion house sells womenswear and menswear clothing, accessories, shoes and jewellery, as well as eyewear and perfumes. In addition to his own label, Maison Margiela also sells a sportier, everyday collection under the sister label MM6.

Origins

Founded in 1988, Margiela quickly made a name for itself in the fashion world with his unconventional designs. The designer is considered a modern deconstructivist who sees fashion as an art form and lets the clothes speak for themselves.

Evolution

In 2002, Margiela sold his fashion house to the OTB Group, which also owns Diesel and Jil Sander, among others. In 2009, the designer unexpectedly left his own label. An in-house, anonymous team of designers carried on the founder's legacy until John Galliano, former chief designer at Dior, was appointed Maison Margiela's new creative director in 2014.

News

Today, together with sister brand MM6, Maison Margiela continues to celebrate its avant-garde heritage and reinvent modern fashion. The fashion house has over 70 of its own stores around the world, including boutiques that exclusively stock the MM6 collection. In addition, the label is represented internationally at the most important retailers and department stores.

Image: Maison Margiela, Facebook