Everything you need to know about: Make No Apologies

Make No Apologies, as its name suggests, advocates women being true to themselves instead of conforming to what others want them to be. It supports all women's physical appearance and opinions.

Origins

Maeve Davies launched Make no Apologies as she was inspired to create a fashion brand that had a voice, an individualistic approach to life and a label that stands up and grows in the beauty of diversity.

The brand embodies body positivity and girl power; it also uses organic and recycled clothing to create fashion for all women and to protect the planet.

Evolution

Davies had been in the fashion industry for years, in the clothing production sector, when she noticed how people were apologising for who they are. She wanted to make a brand that stood for people so that they could represent who they are in the world.

Make no Apologies creates bags, hats, hoodies, loungewear, sweaters, and t-shirts for womenswear, and the brand also creates clothing for children.

News

The brand’s products are available online all around the world through the company’s own online shop.