Everything you need to know about: mbyM

mbyMs is a Danish apparel brand creating stylish and original womenswear that unites feminine elements with Scandinavian coolness.

Origins

mbyM was launched in 2003 in Denmark. Ever since its founding, mbyM has been focusing on skilful design, detailing and quality of cut, creating clothing for “the feminine, urban girl with edgy style”. High wearability is especially important for mbyM, resulting in collections that are made for daily wear while still being fashionable.

Evolution

Since its founding, mbyM has grown steadily. Nowadays, the brand is shipping to 15 different countries across Europe, offering four collections per year and additional capsules to their customers. To reach B2B customers, the brand has opened seven showrooms located in Denmark, Germany, Norway and the Netherlands. Over the years, mbyM has acknowledged the challenges that the fashion industry is facing, which is why they seek to contribute to positive change in environmental and social matters wherever they can. In 2009, the brand launched their ‘Go Green’-line. This line includes essentials for a basic wardrobe, focusing on comfort and simplicity, that are made from more environmentally friendly, cellulose-based materials such as Modal and Tencel.

News

mybyM strives to continuously evolve in a direction that creates a better future, improving their processes every day. With the ambitious goal in mind to be a steady part of those changing the fashion industry for the better, mbyM is exploring new design methods, material options and production conditions - all while keeping in mind what the typical mbyM women are looking for: edgy fashion that underlines the confidence and bubbly personalities of their wearers.

