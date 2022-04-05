Everything you need to know about: Mizuno

Mizuno is a Japanese sporting goods manufacturer that has been dedicated to producing high-quality sportswear and equipment for over 100 years. Following their brand slogan “Reach Beyond”, the label has made it their mission to innovate through the advancement of sporting goods and assist “every athlete as they journey through the world of sports”, according to the brand's official website.

Origins

The label's journey began in 1906 when two brothers, Rihachi and Rizo Mizuno, founded MIZUNO Brothers Ltd. together in Osaka, Japan. Inspired by the baseball culture of the United States, Rihachi Mizuno wanted to spread the sport to Japan and started manufacturing baseball apparel in 1907. Quickly, baseball shoes as well as gloves and baseballs were added. In 1938, Mizuno produced its first shoes with cleats and spikes. 10 years later, a scientific laboratory for technology development was established, which still exists today as a separate department.

Evolution

In the 70s, 80s and 90s, Mizuno released several performance shoes such as the Runbird Athletics, the Morelia football shoe and the Wave Rider, which became instant modern classics. In 1981, the Runbird was released for the first time, and from then on it was used as the brand's logo. Many of Mizuno's shoes feature the Wave Plate, a technology that provides a stable, comfortable running feel and dynamic cushioning. The advanced technology is now considered a trademark of the label. In July 2020, the brand also unveiled its latest footwear innovation, Mizuno Enerzy. Mizuno Enerzy is designed to improve performance and offers high energy return.

Over the years, the label has also been able to attract many legendary athletes as brand ambassadors, including Olympic champion Carl Luis and football star Sergio Ramos.

News

Mizuno sells sportswear, sports shoes and equipment for men and women for all kinds of sports ranging from running to football, tennis and several others. Today, the manufacturer's products are sold worldwide. The brand has two flagship stores in Osaka and Tokyo.

Since 2021, Mizuno has been increasingly committed to sustainability and protecting the planet, with the brand steadily expanding its efforts. Thus, in terms of environmental protection, the Japanese company commits to being CO2 neutral from 2050.

Picture: Mizuno, Mizuno Enerzy, courtesy of the brand