Everything you need to know about: mou

Founded in London in 2002, mou is the internationally recognised label for premium, handcrafted shoes and accessories in luxurious natural fibres. Unique and sensually soft, mou styles are loved by fans for their pared-down, back-to-nature feel.

Origins

Pronounced “mu” and meaning soft to the touch in French, mou was founded by Shelley Tichborne. Born in New Zealand, Shelley worked in media in the UK and abroad before quitting her job and fulfilling her vision to create a lifestyle brand using high-quality natural materials from ethical and sustainable sources. Taking inspiration from her travels, art, design and the vibrancy of London, Shelley often visits flea markets and vintage stores to hunt treasures that inspire her for her next collections.

Evolution

The brand soon gained a following for its back-to-nature vibe, original designs and warm comfort, and could be seen on many celebrities' feet. Inspired by the wilds of nature and a spirit of adventure, mou uses the highest quality natural fibres such as sheepskin, calfskin, goatskin, antelope and lambskin, all carefully selected for their natural beauty, softness and durability. Combining design innovation with traditional hand-craft manufacturing techniques, mou maximises the natural beauty of leathers in the collection, creating unique and timeless styles.

News

Today, mou can be found at their flagship store in London, online and internationally in selected stores. The brand now offers a line for women, men and children with both winter and summer collections.

mou footwear collection, courtesy of the brand

