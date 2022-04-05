Everything you need to know about: NICCE Clothing

Inspired by London's diverse culture and its emerging music scene, NICCE creates clean, contemporary and minimalist designs for a global community. The brand name is derived from the phrase "Niiiiice," which is meant to signify joy and support for others. From hoodies and tracksuits to activewear and swimwear, the British brand offers mid-priced streetwear and accessories for men and women.

Origins

NICCE was founded by Mitchel Galvin-Farnol in London in mid-2013. The brand was created in his bedroom in Hackney after he discovered a gap in the market in no-fuss, simple fashion that is also high quality, inspired by his experiences on the Balearic island of Ibiza.

Evolution

Since its inception, NICCE has established itself as a staple in streetwear. In spring 2022, the label launched AnyWear: a timeless, responsibly made collection of functional and casual styles that customers can wear however they want, wherever they need.

In addition, NICCE has partnered with the non-profit organization Eden Projects to plant a tree for every order placed on nicceclothing.com, supporting reforestation efforts.

News

JD Sports, Urban Outfitters, Footasylum and Asos - today NICCE is available online and offline at over 350 retailers around the world. In March 2022, the brand opened its first flagship store in the bustling Carnaby district of central London. The store is inspired by the retail of the future and aims to connect the physical and digital worlds. For the future, NICCE wants to focus primarily on international growth and continue to create a breath of fresh air with constantly evolving collections.

Picture: NICCE Clothing, official website of the brand