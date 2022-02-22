Everything you need to know about: NIZA

NIZA is a Spanish womenswear brand based in Madrid. The label was founded in 1996 and stands for exclusivity, tradition and craftsmanship. It offers a wide range of women’s apparel – from colourful dresses and skirts to cosy knitwear and printed scarves. “NIZA is a unique style, a brand that has its own soul. Different clothes for women who like comfort, detail and exclusivity”, states the brand’s designer Maya Varin.

Origins

Since its inception in 1996, NIZA aims to create a perfect combination of elegance, grace and sophistication to dress an independent and contemporary woman who is passionate about fashion and strives for differentiation. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, the brand has a long and proud history of constant renewal to redefine the concept of exclusivity as trends continue to evolve.

Picture: NIZA Womenswear, courtesy of the brand

Evolution

Throughout the years, NIZA has developed to become a stand-out fashion brand featuring more than 200 styles per season. In 2016, the company was awarded "Best Performing Brand" by the Spanish Association of Image Professionals (ADEPI). The company committed to sustainability, transparency and responsible trade. According to the brand's website, all products have been produced in an ethical, safe and environmentally friendly way. News In recent years, NIZA has focused especially on the international development of the brand. The products are currently available in their online shop and in more than 30 own stores and more than 500 multi-brand outlets in national and international markets. NIZA also has big plans when it comes to sustainability: by 2025, 50 per cent of the brand's cotton products will be certified organic and it will use only recycled or reusable plastics for packaging, the company states on its website.

Picture: NIZA Womenswear, courtesy of the brand