Everything you need to know about: Nukus by Nick Vervoort

Nukus by Nick Vervoort (formerly simply known as Nukus) is a Dutch women's brand for women of all ages. It was founded by Nick Vervoort in 2017. In the same year, the entrepreneur presented the first Nukus collection at the Amsterdam fashion trade show Modefabriek. Nukus by Nick Vervoort loves to make you shine! The brand's collections contain timeless, stylish items, and are made of high-quality natural materials such as luxury fabrics.

Origins

Nick Vervoort first gained experience in women's fashion for many years and fulfilled his dream of launching his own clothing line five years ago with Nukus, later including a shoe line. The founder has a clear vision. For example, his company cooperates with a sustainable factory in Portugal, which has already won several awards. Nukus releases a new collection eight times a year, with which Nick Vervoort always tries to outdo himself. Each collection contains good basics that can be combined in many different ways.

Evolution

Nick Vervoort has achieved a steady growth of the brand since its creation. In 2018, the sales team was strengthened and Nukus expanded into a total collection. In 2019, the brand changed its name to Nukus by Nick Vervoort. That year, the brand also opened a pop-up showroom in Amsterdam and concluded its first international partnerships with Belgium and Germany. Since 2020, Nukus' products are also available through its own webshop.

News

Since Nick Vervoort founded the brand in 2017, he has managed to open 350 sales points, mainly in the Netherlands. According to fashion trade website Textilia, the company has grown by around thirty percent every year since 2017 in terms of turnover and the number of customers, even during the pandemic. By 2022, Nick Vervoort aims to open more shop-in-shops step by step. Through continued automation, Nukus by Nick Vervoort hopes to start its international expansion across Germany and Belgium, followed by the rest of Europe.