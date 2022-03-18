Everything you need to know about: Núnoo

Núnoo is an independent Danish handbag and accessories brand founded by the sister duo Pia Silfen-Jensen and Naja Silfen. “We love the idea of making handmade designer bags of high quality at affordable prices,” claims the brand's website. Inspired by the hustle and bustle and unique atmosphere of their hometown Copenhagen, the bags combine Scandinavian minimalism with the latest streetwear influences.

Origins

In 2015, the sisters Pia Silfen-Jensen and Naja Silfen founded their own handbag label. With their brand, they wanted to make stylish IT bags of high quality accessible to everyone. The name of their label has a very personal background: Núnoo is Naja's nickname and originates from Greenlandic, as their mother is from Greenland. Translated, it means “scent of a baby”.

Evolution

From the beginning, the focus of the label was on producing beautiful, high-quality bags. Since then, the range has continued to develop. Various sustainable design lines have been introduced on the way to becoming a climate-neutral and sustainable company. Among other products, Núnoo offers a vegan collection made of biodegradable plastic, a pineapple collection made of material developed from pineapple peels and a recycled line made of recycled linen.

News

Today, the Núnoo team no longer consists of just the two sisters: 15 people now work at the brand's headquarters in Copenhagen. The products are sold internationally in 22 countries and are available on the brand's website and at various retailers such as Illum, Selfridges, Shopbop.com and El Corte Inglés around the world. In addition to the handbag and accessories collection, Núnoo is currently planning to launch a new line called Núnoo Sport.

