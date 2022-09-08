Everything you need to know about: Off-White

Off-White is widely known for its progressive and subtly ironic take on fashion. Late founder and pioneer of the fashion industry Virgil Abloh has brought the brand to fame within a matter of seasons, making it one of the most desired and cherished contemporary brands in recent years.

Origins

Off-White has been founded by late designer Virgil Abloh in 2012, back then still under the name Pyrex Vision. The brand started out by selling deadstock Ralph Lauren shirts that were altered with a print. In 2013 the brand relaunched as Off-White. A year later Virgil Abloh added a women's line to the brands name and showed its collections at Paris Fashion Week for the first time. In 2015 the brand was nominated for the prestigious LVMH price - despite not being awarded, the brand took off in the years to come.

Evolution

Off-White soon gained worldwide recognition for its progressive streetwear designs, making waves with a yellow belt adorned with the brand's name that resembled a luggage strap. Throughout the years, the brand has collaborated with Nike, Levi’s, Jimmy Choo, Ikea and Evian and elevated their collection from streetstyle to more complex designs. The brand ranked high in global listings indicating popularity amongst consumers between the years of 2018 and 2021. Next to Off-White, Virgil Abloh has taken over the artistic direction of the LVMH maison Louis Vuitton in 2018.

News

Off-White’s ready-to-wear Fall 2022 collection was the last one designed by Virgil himself before his death. Just months prior, Abloh sold 60 percent of the Off-White stakes to LVMH. Since then the fashion industry has been waiting to see how the brand will continue without its founder and creative mastermind. Abloh is said to have left a plethora of ideas that will be carried out throughout the following seasons.