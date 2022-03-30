Everything you need to know about: Pretty Ballerinas

Pretty Ballerinas is a traditional family business with more than 100 years of experience in the craft of shoemaking. The company created their first pair of ballet slippers by hand over a century ago, in a small village of Minorca. Since then, the company has always been able to find the perfect balance between exceptional materials, comfort and elegant and playful designs. Today, it is still an independent and family owned brand, working in harmony with the environment and proud of its long legacy, breathing charm and femininity into your everyday flats.

Origins

Pretty Ballerinas was founded in a small village on the island of Minorca, in 1918. The Mascaro family started manufacturing ballet slippers with the help of local craftsmen. The designs attracted attention because of the wide range of styles offered, classic or original, and many colours and materials available, but also excellent quality.

Evolution

In the 50s, the workshop started manufacturing high quality designer shoes and by the 80s, they had opened several stores under the name ‘Jamie Mascaro’. During the 90s, Lina and Ursula Mascaro took the brand to new heights and went global. The brand has been around since 1918, but it became what it is today from 2005 onwards. In 2007, they opened the first brick and mortar store in London. Throughout the years, many more followed, including New York, Barcelona, Dubaï, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Sydney and Paris (65th store opened). Using the same design as a ballet slipper, the Pretty Ballerinas pump became an it-shoe and could be seen on Kate Moss and Angelina Jolie. The brand also named her classics according to icons, muses of cinema, dance and music. You get to choose between Rosario, Ella, Shirley, Joanna, Marilyn and Audrey.

News

Pretty Ballerinas still produces their shoes in the same village, on the same island, and employs over 60 craftsmen and women. The brand now offers a wide range of shoes, bags and accessories, as well as a Bridal line and a collection for little girls. It is available online and in a total of 77 stores across 28 countries.

Pretty Ballerinas, courtesy of the brand