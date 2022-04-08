Everything you need to know about: Reinhard Frans

The Dutch brand Reinhard Frans stands for handmade luxury footwear for men. Under the motto “The man, the shoe, the thought”, traditional craftsmanship meets innovation. In order to counter mass consumption, the products are manufactured carefully and with as little overproduction as possible.

A special feature of the brand is hand patinating, one of the most exclusive forms of manually aging leather by applying pigments and dyes. Shoes by Reinhard Frans are hand-coloured in the label's own atelier. In addition to a wide range of leather shoes, the brand also offers a selection of sneakers, belts and bags.

Origins

Reinhard Frans is a traditional Dutch family business founded in 2008 by Reinhard Withaar and his sons out of a desire for high-quality men's shoes at affordable prices. After a longer period of development, the label opened its first flagship store in Apeldoorn in 2012.

Evolution

Soon, the opening of further shops in the Netherlands followed. Reinhard Frans' collections are designed and developed by the in-house production team and then manufactured in a factory in Bucharest by highly skilled shoemakers. The used leather comes from European tanneries, according to the company's website. Meanwhile, the brand also offers a customization programme that allows customers to design their own unique pair of handmade shoes. In addition to the style, the best fitting last, material and sole can also be individually chosen.

News

Reinhard Frans shoes and accessories are now available in the brand's own webshop and in ten flagship stores in the Netherlands and Belgium. To keep the supply chain particularly efficient, all activities from production to distribution are carried out internally and the products are sold directly to the end customer exclusively in the company's own stores.

The brand plans to expand further in the future and open shops in Germany and the Middle East.

