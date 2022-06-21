Everything you need to know about: Roksanda

Roksanda is the eponymous high fashion label from Serbian designer Roksanda Ilinčić. Based in London, the brand is known for its distinctive, female-focused design aesthetic that combines feminine silhouettes with colour blocking and unexpected contrasting elements.

“Roksanda creates pieces that reveal a woman’s personality while providing a sense of shelter and refuge through their unique design,” the label states on its website.

Origins

Roksanda is originally from Serbia, where she studied architecture and applied arts at the University of Belgrade before moving to London to complete a Masters in Womenswear at Central Saint Martins.

Roksanda founded her eponymous label with the aim of creating a platform that promoted women's equality while challenging notions of traditional beauty through a mix of opposites. The brand debuted at London Fashion Week in 2005 and was immediately celebrated by critics.

Evolution

Roksanda has received numerous awards for her work, including the British Fashion Awards Red Carpet Award in 2012, ELLE Style Awards for Red Carpet Designer in 2013 and British Designer of the Year in 2016. The designer's creations have also been part of exhibitions at the Victoria & Albert Museum, the Design Museum and her solo exhibition "The Poetry of Colour" in Belgrade, which supported the children's charity Schools of Life.

In 2020, Roksanda collaborated with activewear brand Lululemon for a fitness collection inspired by the label's unique design language.

Picture: Roksanda, AW22 collection, official website of the brand

News

Today, striking colour combinations, sculptural shapes and modern, distinctive cuts define Roksanda's collections. The brand's products are available at numerous renowned retailers such as Harrods, Farfetch and Net-a-Porter.

In addition, Roksanda has its own store in Mayfair, London, designed in collaboration with Sir David Adjaye OBE. The shop features all seasonal collections as well as limited edition exclusive handmade pieces that are only available at the Mount Street store.