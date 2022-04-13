Everything you need to know about: Rubirosa

Traditional craftsmanship, sustainability and quiet luxury - this is what Swiss shoe label Rubirosa stands for. Inspired by the legendary style of the Latin American bon vivant Porfirio Rubirosa, who is considered one of the last great playboys of the 20th century, the brand from Gossau produces high-quality shoes for men. Since the 2022 summer collection, the range also includes women's shoes for the first time. “Rubirosa is an invitation to live a life of enhanced refinement,” the label states on its website.

Porfirio Rubirosa, courtesy of the brand

Courtesy of Rubirosa

Origins

The idea for Rubirosa came about as a small project among friends that was above all meant to be fun. Together with his three partners Luca Vidi, Rémy Hälg and Urs Rufer, former professional football player Flavio Agosti founded the company in 2015 after the friends had ordered custom-made shoes with their own design from a noble manufacturer in Italy.

Rubirosa was created with the aim of producing handmade Italian shoes that combine traditional principles with modern design, while offering a high level of comfort and competitive prices.

Evolution

What began as a small start-up in 2015 has since developed into an internationally successful company. Rubirosa shoes are handmade in Riviera del Brenta near Venice, one of the oldest shoemaking regions in Italy, in compliance with environmental regulations and occupational health and safety laws, according to the company. “From the selection of the material, the control of quality and colour nuances to the final approval of a shoe, at least 100 operations are necessary,” the label says.

For some time now, Rubirosa has been committed to sustainability. The brand's shoes have been rated as climate-friendly by the independent organisation Carbon-connect AG. The company also works with the non-profit organisation Treellionaire and plants a tree for every pair of shoes sold. Since 2020, Rubriosa also invests in a climate protection project in the Brazilian Amazon to offset its emissions and be CO2-neutral as a company.

News

Today, Rubirosa sells primarily sneakers for men and women. Other shoe models are to be added over time. The goal is to become an innovative pioneer in the world of handmade shoes. The brand's business model is focused on retailers and online sales. Rubirosa does not have its own stores, but currently distributes its products through more than 85 retailers in Europe and the United States, as well as through its own online shop.

Courtesy of Rubirosa