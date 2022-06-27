Everything you need to know about: Rue de Tokyo

Designed in Paris. Developed in Japan. Made in Europe: As the name suggests, Rue de Tokyo combines the aesthetics from two worlds in natural, elegant and timeless collections for women, men and children.

The fashion label based in Copenhagen is inspired by Japan’s unrivalled attention to detail and quest for perfection as well as France’s commitment to craftsmanship and respect for the arts. Drawing on Parisian classicism and the beauty of Japanese materials, Rue de Tokyo values art over commerce and elegance over extremes resulting in unique products for global nomads that compliment a life lived well.

Origins

Rue de Tokyo was founded in 2017 by David Andersson Sahlin out of his frustration with the fashion industry, where the most exceptional textiles often don't make it to market due to profit margins.

Growing up in the countryside of Sweden, David was surrounded by a world of inspiring designs from his earliest memories due to his mother’s art and his father’s collection of antique furniture. He studied International Business, gained valuable experience with renowned brands and developed his passion for exceptional textiles, especially during his time at luxury fashion house Damir Doma in Paris, where he managed all material development and sourcing for the men's and women's collections.

Being exposed to a host of materials and techniques through through his numerous travels all over the world, David became and expert in the field. He was especially drawn to the refined aesthetics of Japanese design and the subtle attention to detail when treating and finishing fabrics. Inspired by his life in Paris, Florence and Copenhagen, and travel in Japan, he decided to create his own label Rue de Tokyo.

Picture: Rue de Tokyo, courtesy of the brand

Evolution

Since the founding of Rue de Tokyo, David has been dedicated to offering customers a level of refinement with his brand hat cannot be found anywhere else, for those who truly value things that are unique.

Uncompromised textiles for ultimate comfort and ultimate living defines the label's mission. “I want the clothes to make you feel good whether you are on a holiday or at work,” says the founder. Creating everyday products of exception, Rue de Tokyo uses only natural, organic materials and some of the world’s finest textiles.

News

Rue de Tokyo blends seamlessly into the modern life of global cities. The contemporary collections are available at various retailers as well as through the company’s own online shop, which ships internationally.