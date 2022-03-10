Everything you need to know about: Sam Edelman

American shoe designer Sam Edelman came onto the footwear scene in 1975, and since then he has made an unforgettable impact on some of the most celebrated modern footwear brands for the last 40 years.

Origins

Sam Edelman created his namesake brand with his wife and business co-founder, Libby Edelman. Together, they not only produced a footwear brand but, made it into a complete lifestyle brand devoted to an irreverent and whimsical style, inspired by timeless American elegance that bridges the gap between aspiration and attainability to define modern luxury.

Throughout his journey, the designer has found trend inspiration for upcoming seasons from all strands of life, he has even based full collections around a muse who he has spotted at the airport.

Evolution

Originally, Sam Edelman was supposed to take over his father’s leather distribution company, but, then instead he landed himself in the shoe industry. After working with fashion labels including Ralph Lauren, Esprit and many more, Sam Edelman decided to launch his own brand in 2004. From boots, espadrilles, flats, heels and loafers to mules, sandals, slippers, sneakers and wedges, you name the shoe, and Sam Edelman has designed it. As well as footwear, in 2017, Sam Edelman extended their collection to dresses, denim, sleepwear and outerwear.

News

Today, Sam Edelman’s designs can be found at one of 13 flagship stores across the United States in premier locations including Beverly Hills, Palm Beach and SoHo. As well, Sam Edelman continues to grow its international presence, in cities from Hong Kong to Dubai.