Everything you need to know about: Sand Copenhagen

Sand Copenhagen is a Danish womenswear and menswear brand that is also deeply rooted in fine Italian fashion. The brand marries the best of both traditions to create a label that is truly creative with a passion for craftsmanship and a keen eye for beautiful products.

Origins

In 1981, Sand Copenhagen was founded by Lene & Søren Sand in Denmark. Since the establishment of the brand, it has been a family-owned and family-run company headquartered in the city of Randers, in Denmark.

Sand Copenhagen has strong values and the label is continuously aiming to reduce its impact on the environment and strengthen its social and economic sustainability, create great designs and provide transparent production, as well as use fabrics of strong longevity to increase the lifespan of every item.

Evolution

The brand’s commercial activities moved from Denmark to Copenhagen in 1998. However, the label’s design studio moved to the city of Como in Italy. With these different locations, the brand blends the Scandinavian sense of design and style with Italy’s high-quality craftsmanship.

“We are not just a fashion company making clothes. There are a lot of thoughts behind each collection, a lot of creative energy in every item. Not only because of the feel of the fabrics or the beauty of the items but also because you can wear everything with ease, and feel comfortable wherever you are,” said founder Søren Sand, according to the brand’s website.

News

Today, the label has more than 1,200 retailers in 32 countries spread across six different continents. Additionally, Sand Copenhagen is proud to have the following influencers represent the brand: Aloe Blacc, Darja Barannik, Emili Sindlev, Erik Forsgren, Janka Polliani, Josefine HJ and Zina Charkoplia.