Everything you need to know about: Saye

Saye is on a mission to guide people towards a more conscious lifestyle and to offer an alternative to the conventional footwear industry so that we can keep our style as well as our planet. It is dedicated to offering apparel and footwear that is created with quality and sustainable materials.

Origins

Saye was founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 2018 through a successful Kickstarter campaign. The label was able to launch 7,000 pairs of sneakers and became the most funded Spanish fashion project ever on Kickstarter.

There was one goal in mind for Saye when it started and that was to create timeless sneakers and use them as a vehicle to drive change. Innovative and organic bio-based and recycled materials are used to produce their sneakers in the most transparent way possible.

Saye made it a priority to partner with suppliers who share their values and who appreciate and respect their workers, improve their living conditions and provide them with a safe work environment.

Evolution

In 2022, Saye made the decision to only produce shoes made from vegan materials, in addition to bio-based materials such as bamboo, corn, 100 percent organic cotton, recycled thermoplastics and more. The brand wishes to make the lowest possible impact on the planet with its products.

Saye has collaborated with suppliers such as Fruitleather Rotterdam who make an innovative material from discarded mangos, this material can be found in the brand’s iconic M'89 Vegan Mango footwear.

The Model '89 is the shoe that started it all for Saye, thanks to its clean look and comfort. However, the brand has always been committed to continuously modifying and improving themselves in order to create the most sustainable and innovative shoe.

News

Saye is dedicated to give back to the planet, so, in order to fight against deforestation and empower forest-dependent communities, the label will fund the growth of two trees, in collaboration with the NGO We Forest, for every pair of sneakers sold. 200,000 trees have already been planted in the Amazon, Australia, India and Zambia.

The label’s latest product is the Modelo '65 Vegan, this design was created for summer with its super light canvas weight and colour options of garnet, lime, orange and violet.

Saye, courtesy of the brand