Everything you need to know about: Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha is known for her detailed and historically-inspired designs for modern women that have a strong sense of femininity. Drawing inspiration from art, nature, history and her heritage, the Irish designer has been creating romantic womenswear since 2010, ranging from playful dresses and oversized silhouettes to delicate pearl and crystal jewellery.

Origins

In 2010, Simone Rocha graduated in MA Fashion from the prestigious Central Saint Martins College in London and launched her eponymous label in the same year. Her debut at London Fashion Week followed shortly after in September 2010. Being the daughter of the successful Dublin-based fashion designer John Rocha, Simone grew up surrounded by creativity and had a keen interest in fashion from an early age. It was only natural that she would follow in her father's footsteps with her own unique aesthetic.

Evolution

Simone Rocha has become a successful and internationally renowned brand. The designer has been showing her collections at London Fashion Week for over 10 years and has had her creations exhibited at some of the most historic and culturally important art institutions such as London's Tate Modern gallery, the Royal Academy of Art and the Hauser & Wirth Gallery on Savile Row. Rocha has won numerous awards for her feminine designs, including the British Fashion Awards for Emerging Talent, Ready-to-Wear in 2013 and The New Establishment Award in 2014. In addition, she was awarded Designer of the Year by Harper's Bazaar in 2016 and British Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2016 British Fashion Awards.

Picture: Simone Rocha, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

News

Today, the brand Simone Rocha can be found in three of its own stores in London, New York and Hong Kong. The company is also represented at some of the most renowned retailers in the world, including Dover Street Market, Matchesfashion, Harrods, Mytheresa and Bergdorf Goodman. Over the last few years, Simone Rocha has collaborated with various brands and fashion companies such as Topshop, J Brand and Moncler. In March 2021, she launched a collaboration collection with Swedish fast fashion retailer H&M.