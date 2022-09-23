Everything you need to know about: Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is the namesake high fashion label of British designer Stella McCartney. Her collections include ready-to-wear for women and men, accessories, lingerie, eyewear, perfumes and kidswear.

The designer is a committed vegetarian and firm supporter of animal rights, and is known for use of environmentally-friendly and animal-free alternatives in her collections.

Origins

Born and raised in England, Stella McCartney studied Fashion Design at the prestigious Central Saint Martins college in London. She graduated in 1995 with her final collection, which was shown by her friends and models including Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss on the runway to the song "Stella May Day" composed by her father Paul McCartney. Her trademark became elegantly cut couture, natural confidence and sexy femininity.

After graduating, Stella McCartney went on to work as creative director at Chloé in Paris before launching her own luxury fashion house in October 2001 under her name.

Evolution

The fashion house soon became very successful and is especially valued for its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.In addition to her mainline collection, McCartney began a collaboration with adidas in September 2004, which now includes sportswear for several athletic disciplines. Over the years the brand also launched a menswear, kidswear and lingerie collection.

The designer uses innovative processes and sustainable materials including organic cotton, forest friendly fibers, recycled polyester and regenerated cashmere and even experiments with biofabricated materials such aus mushroom leather Mylo and lab-grown spider silk. Famous names including The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and supermodel Gigi Hadid became fans of the brand, turning to the brand’s chic dresses and overcoats for special occasions such as the royal wedding.

Picture: First bag made of mycelium, courtesy of Stella McCartney

News

Today, Stella McCartney has 51 stand-alone stores in the most famous shopping areas all over the world including Soho in Manhattan, Mayfair in London, Palais Royal in Paris, and Milan, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing. Her collections are sold in 77 countries through 863 outlets, including specialty shops and department stores, and shipped internationally to 100 countries via online sales.