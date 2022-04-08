Everything you need to know about: Studio Nok Nok

Studio Nok Nok designs sustainable jewelry from upcycled wood. Inspired by all the beautiful things in life, the label from Belgium carefully handcrafts geometric earrings and necklaces. “We hope to make the world a little bit nicer with our jewelry, because life is too short to not wear beautiful earrings,” the brand states on its website.

Origins

Studio Nok Nok was founded by Joline and Fleur from Belgium. In their studio in Mechelen, they laser, paint and design their unique pieces of jewelry. The wood they use comes from Joline's family's sawmill. Thus, each pair of earrings and each necklace is characterized by an individual wood grain and at the same time contributes to sustainable forest conservation.

Evolution

The founders of Studio Nok Nok are constantly working on new collections by experimenting with different colors and materials. Each creation contains at least one piece of recycled wood. To create a beautiful contrast to the sustainable raw material, other materials such as gold-plated metals and resin are added. Studio Nok Nok jewelry is anti-allergenic and 100 percent nickel-free.

News

The company sells its jewelry in its own webshop and also works with numerous retailers from Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Slovenia, Ireland and Canada. The label selects its retailers carefully and is always happy to get in touch with more retailers to expand its shop network.

