Everything you need to know about: TBD Eyewear

TBD Eyewear is a conscious opticals and sunglasses brand that unites Italian design and quality with sustainability. The genderless collections are designed in Milan and made by the skillful hands of expert Italian artisans in Cadore.

Origins

The brand was founded in 2015 by the two entrepreneurs Fabio Attanasio and Andrea Viganò out of their passion for Made in Italy craftsmanship, digital and internationalisation. The result is the creation of timeless eyewear models for women and men who seek sophistication. The names of the collections, such as Cran, Pleat and Twill, come from bespoke tailoring symbolising the brand's unique design approach to opticals.

“TBD Eyewear is a patron of Italian excellence with the goal of meeting the demands of the most discerning customers around the world,” states the label on its website.

Evolution

Since 2020, TBD Eyewear has been a pioneer in sustainability in the world of eyewear and continues to focus on completely "green" collections. To minimise its impact on the environment and support Italian craftsmanship through production carried out entirely in the country, the label uses frames made of bio-acetate. The ecological frames are 100 per cent biodegradable and recyclable while retaining all the qualities of traditional acetate.

The brand also uses "green" packaging made of recycled cardboard and cases made of recycled cotton.

Picture: TBD Eyewear, Cord Collection, courtesy of the brand

News

The brand's collections offer a wide range of different frames that combine classic shapes with a modern twist. Recently, TBD Eyewear presented two new models, Cord and Piquet, with elegant unisex silhouettes and reinterpreted vintage style references.

As of today, TBD Eyewear is available in more than 175 high-end boutiques and optical stores all over the world.