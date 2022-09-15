Everything you need to know about: Temperley London

Temperley London is a British luxury brand known for their romantic and playful designs. Their dresses and gowns are especially appreciated for their dedication to detail.

Origins

Temperley London was launched in 2000 by the British fashion designer Alice Temperley, just a year after her graduation from the Royal College of Art. In 2006, the brand introduced a bridal line.

Evolution

The brand addresses women who value freedom and fantasy, pursuing a “lifestyle with a transportive power to another world”. The designs focus on modern elegance with a touch of British bohemianism and are achieved by craftsmanship and exceptional fabrics. Currently, the brand operates their own boutiques, including a flagship store in Somerset, as well as stores in Chelsea, Marbella and Dubai. The bridal line is represented in the Somerset store as well as with a showroom in London. The brand is also sold at online and physical retailers such as Le Bon Marche, Nordstrom, Selfridges and Net-A-Porter.

News

Aside from frequently dressing celebrities and public figures for specific events, the brand strongly pursues their bridal sector, offering services of personal tailoring and custom adaptations for example. The label presents their designs in biannual ready-to-wear collections, next to resort and bridal collections. In addition, Alice Temperley herself makes a point of representing charitable causes, such as being an ambassador for Women or Women international.

Image: Temperley London, Carla Guler