Everything you need to know about: Thalé Blanc

Thalé Blanc is a luxury fashion brand for women based in Los Angeles, founded by designer Deborah Sawaf. The label draws inspiration from 1920s art and fashion and the French Renaissance and Baroque, but also looks to exotic countries with a rich history of textiles and ornamentation.

The brand's designs combine modern techniques with traditional craftsmanship and include handbags, clothing, accessories and jewellery. Thalé Blanc's trademark is the cheetah, present in every collection with its majesty and grace.

Origins

Thalé Blanc was founded in 2010 by designer Deborah Sawaf after working in the fashion industry for labels such as Valentino, Gianfranco Ferré and Roberto Cavalli. Sawaf's daughter Talia was the inspiration for the name Thalé Blanc and worked alongside her mother to build the brand. The creative director’s life in India, the Middle East, Italy and now Los Angeles has sharpened her creative eye and influenced her elegant style, which is reflected in every single piece she designs.

Evolution

Thalé Blanc presented its first ready-to-wear collection "Statements" at NYFW in autumn 2020. Since then, a new collection has been launched every season. Creative director Deborah Sawaf oversees every single product from idea generation to interaction with the consumer.

News

Thalé Blanc's collections combine chic elegance with a touch of sporty playfulness. The luxurious handbags are 100 percent made in Italy from the finest materials and calfskin.

All of the label's products are available worldwide through the brand's online shop. Thalé Blanc is proud that its designs are worn on the red carpet by celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora and Chrissy Teigen.

Picture: Thalé Blanc, official Facebook page of the brand