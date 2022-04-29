Everything you need to know about: The British Bag Company

The British Bag Company is a manufacturer of high-quality bags, luggage and accessories for both the city and the countryside. The brand's collections are focused on timelessness and durability and are inspired by the company's rich British heritage.

Origins

The British Bag Company is owned by the Arnold Wills Company, a family-run business founded in 1946 and renowned for producing fine leather goods. The brand's headquarters are still located in Uppingham, England, where a new specially built factory was opened in 1951 to accommodate the growing workforce.

Evolution

The Arnold Willis company and its brands soon gained a reputation for high-quality products and first-class workmanship. The British Bag Company's collections are made from woven fabrics, Bee’s waxed Canvas as well as leather, which the brands claim are sourced from the best factories and tanneries in the world. All leather is also only dyed with plant based extracts reducing the impact on the environment.

News

The British Bag Company's range today includes travel luggage, backpacks, handbags, wallets and accessories for men and women, as well as waterproof drybags. The collection made of Harris Tweed, a premium tweed fabric handwoven, finished and manufactured by islanders from pure virgin wool in the Outer Hebrides in Scotland, is particularly popular.

The products are available at various retailers in the UK as well as in the company's online shop.

Picture: The British Bag Company, official Facebook page of the brand