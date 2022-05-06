Everything you need to know about: The New Chapter

The New Chapter is a sustainable baby and toddler brand from the Netherlands that is inspired by the stories of parents. The brand translates these unique stories into hand-painted prints that are featured in the collections, or 'chapters'. At The New Chapter, you will find designs for children in refined colours, with a touch of Nordic style and a contemporary feel, always with an eye for detail and the world around us.

Origins

The New Chapter was founded in 2020 as part of the Dutch children's clothing company Jolo Fashion Group. The Dutch brand offers clothing collections for children aged 0-4. Each new season, The New Chapter searches for families via social media to develop the new 'chapter' with; mothers who love children's clothes in cheerful colours and who attach importance to sustainability. Each season, four mothers are selected who each contribute to the 'chapter' in a different way.

Once there is a match, the creative process can begin. The mothers provide moodboards and choose a colour card. Based on this, the designs and handmade prints for the collection are developed. The mothers are constantly asked for input to ensure that the overall picture of the collection is just right and that the women are closely involved in the whole process. Once the samples of the designs have been approved by both parties, the final touches are made and they can be delivered to the shops.

Evolution

The New Chapter uses sustainable materials for its collections because the brand believes it is important to keep an eye on global developments as well as the growth of children. "We don't only value the perfect picture, but also the bigger picture," says the brand on its website. The (unisex) clothes are made of soft, organic cotton so that the little ones can play and move around in them and feel perfectly comfortable. This way, they last as long as possible for all important events, or 'new chapters', in children's lives, such as a new season, year of life or the birth of siblings. The New Chapter makes sure that the chapters are suitable for every season and every child, big or small.

News

The New Chapter's children's and toddler fashion is sold in children's fashion multi-brand stores throughout Europe, from its home country of the Netherlands to Greece, and the collections are available through some twenty online webshops and retailers. The brand wants to make children's clothing accessible to everyone and therefore uses normal prices.

Picture: The New Chapter, courtesy of the brand