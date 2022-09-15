Everything you need to know about: Tod's

Tod's is an Italian heritage brand with great expertise in leather craftsmanship. The brand is most known for their high quality shoes and leather accessories, carrying an image of “quiet luxury and comfort”.

Origins

The brand finds its origins in the early twenties in Italy. Founded by Filippo Della Valle as an artisanal shoe manufactury, Tod's is based on handcraft, dedication to detail and high quality. In the founding years, the manufacturer produced in small batches and mostly locally. However, this changed in the mid century, when Filippos' grandson Diego took over the reins of the company. Under his supervision, Tod's began manufacturing in larger quantities for American department stores such as Bergdorf Goodman as well as Saks Fifth Avenue.

Evolution

In 1987, Tod's created a shoe design that became an allegory for the brands style and standards - a shoe made for driving cars with a thin, flexible leather body and a rubberized sole that continued all the way to the heel for ultimate comfort and support. Even today, the shoe is still one of the most known designs and has an incomparable recognition factor all over the world. The Tod's Spa Group later launched brands such as Fay and Hogan, as well as acquiring high stakes of the renowned shoe brand Roger Vivier. Tod's has over 30 stores around the world, including points of sale in Europe, the United States, Asia, and Australia.

News

In recent years, Tods has continuously expanded their range and their presence around the world, while remaining true to their Italian heritage and origin in craftsmanship. By combining tradition and innovation, Tod's has acquired a key position in the global luxury footwear and leather goods industry.