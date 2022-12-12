Everything you need to know about: Tommy Hifiger

Tommy Hilfiger is a PVH-owned brand known for its preppy and American fashion.

Origins

Tommy Hilfiger was called to life by its eponymous founder in 1985. The brand became known for its classic American styles and gained worldwide recognition during the nineties, becoming commercially successful by making pop culture references and breaking fashion standards with its casual sportswear. Tommy Hilfiger was one of the first drivers of the logo mania trend, using its blue, red and white logo as an allegory for the brands ethos by making it a prominent design feature.

Evolution

In 2006 the brand was bought from the capital firm Apax Partners. Just four years later fashion conglomerate PVH Corp acquired the brand for 3 Billion US-Dollars. In 2021, Tommy Hilfiger made 9,3 billion US-Dollar in retail sales. The brand is currently present in 100 countries with more than 2.000 own retail stores worldwide – alongside countless retail partners.

To this day, founder Tommy Hilfiger is the head designer of the Tommy Hilfiger collections. Over the years, the Tommy Hilfiger enterprise has added new lines to expand their range – among them Tommy Jeans and Hilfiger Collection.

News

During the upsurge of the Metaverse, Tommy Hilfiger has operated at the forefront of the digital fashion world, entering virtuality with a retail store in the metaverse’s Decentraland, participating in the NFT business and selling virtual clothing for game avatars on Roblox. In addition, the brand frequently takes part in collaborations with artists and designers, making their clothing relevant to a young and creative audience.

Image: Tommy x Richard Quinn capsule collection FW 22/23