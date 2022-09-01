Everything you need to know about: Tory Burch

Tory Burch is a fashion and accessories brand known for its preppy sporty and bohemian style. The brands logo, a geometric pattern of the letter T, has gained recognition as an emblematic notion for contemporary American fashion.

Origins Tory Burch founded her eponymous brand in 2004. With expertise taken from various positions in the high end fashion industry, Burch knew exactly which steps to take to lead her company to success. On the launch date of the brand, the simultaneously opened store in New York sold out by the evening. Ever since then, the brand has pursued a successful route, making Tory Burch one of the most recognised contemporary fashion brands and businesswomen in the world.

Evolution Tory Burch has redefined the idea of American luxury with a global point view. Classical cut patterns and color combinations play a pivotal role in the brand's design approach. The timeless and versatile collections are often inspired by travel themes, picking up on different cultural elements in subtle ways and incorporating them into the Tory Burch design DNA. Tory Burch counts more than 250 own retail locations globally and is distributed through numerous renowned online fashion retailers. The brand continues to stay true to its distinctive style and familial values as it grows.

News Besides fashion business, the brand is active in philanthropic subject matters. The Tory Burch foundation, which was launched in 2009, frequently takes on projects that support entrepreneurship of women by providing capital, education and digital resources.

Image: Tory Burch Resort 2022