Everything you need to know about: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham is a British high end womenswear brand known for its timeless collections.

Origins

The label was founded in 2008 by Victoria Beckham herself, initially launching a small collection of minimalist and mature designs which were shown at New York Fashion Week. The label quickly gained positive praise by fashion critics for its distinctive design language.

Evolution

In 2013, the brand launched an e-commerce site and opened a flagship store in London. In the same year the brand doubled its turnover, generating more than 30 million British pounds. Despite the brands overall well positioning in the fashion industry and reception by fashion critics, the label has had some challenges in the past, with turnover and profit being relatively low in comparison to the brands reach and recognition. At the same time the label has been praised for its design approach, which features streamlined, mature silhouettes with a soft feminine touch. Over the years, the clothing line was complemented with accessories, footwear and eyewear.

In 2017 private equity firm Neo Investment Partners supported the business with nearly 30 million British pounds in return for an undisclosed stake in the business. In 2018 Ralph Toledano, former president of the French Federation for Haute Couture and Fashion was appointed as a chairman, alongside Marie Leblanc de Reynies, former lead buyer at parisian department store Printemps as CEO – aiming to introduce a new era for the brand with the expertise of the French professionals. Despite the efforts, the brand filed results revealing debts of over 53,9 million British pounds in autumn 2022.

News

In 2019 the brand launched a cosmetics line, which was followed by a bodywear line in spring 2022 and a leathergoods line in autumn 2022. In September 2022 Victoria Beckham had its debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Image: Vb Body, Victoria Beckham