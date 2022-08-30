Everything you need to know about: VIERI

VIERI is activism with a touch of dolce vita: The fine jewellery label with Italian roots by designer Guya Merkle combines luxury, ethics and sustainability in high-quality jewellery made from recycled gold.

Origins

Back in the late 1930s, Guya's grandfather, Rudolf Merkle, founded the jewellery wholesale company Rudolf Merkle in Pforzheim. Inspired by his elegant wife, the Italian Eva Gaietta, the Merkle company sold classy yet fashionable jewellery. After the death of her grandfather, her father Eddy Vieri Merkle took over the company in 1965.

Guya's love of jewellery thus began early in her childhood, when she was allowed to play with all the precious gems in her father's safe. After his sudden death in 2007, she took over the family business at the young age of 21.

Evolution

To deepen her knowledge acquired over the years, Guya studied Jewellery Essentials in London and visited a small mining community in the middle of the Andes in Peru. Moved by the inhumane and unsustainable conditions in the gold mines, she founded the Earthbeat Foundation in 2012, which campaigns for fair and sustainable gold mining around the world. In 2015, her jewellery company VIERI Fine Jewellery was launched.

The label celebrates the Italian zest for life as well as women's versatility, ambition and achievements. “My mission: to lead a company that produces responsibly, acts sustainably and provides more joie de vivre, enjoyment and sensuality with its products. Because luxury and sustainability are not contradictory, they are even mutually dependent,” says founder Guya Merkle on the brand's website.

News

Today, VIERI stands for feminine designs with a twist and actively contributes to a sustainable jewellery industry. The core of every VIERI collection is the brand's iconic cloud design.

The products of the Berlin based label are available through the official webshop www.vieri.com as well as at a number of international retailers.