Everything you need to know about: Wicker Wings

Wicker Wings is a family business founded in Manchester by brother-sister duo James and Belinda on a mission to give female artisans financial independence through their handmade, sustainable wicker bags. The brand also wants to change the way people think about wicker.

Origins

In 2015, after discovering the history of their grandmother Māma (奶奶))( hand-weaving baskets to support her family in China, James and Belinda Yu decided to pursue this artisanal path by creating a modern take on the wicker basket. Family history and culture, and design are Wicker Wings’ core values.

Evolution

Every single bag is handmade. Wicker Wings uses the highest quality of rattan, a plant that grows from a single seed along with the vines. Its fast-growing speed and replenishable pace make it an incredibly sustainable material. The bags are handmade in a small village in Indonesia and then sent to the UK so the leather part can be added. It is an Italian leather tanned using tree bark and flowers that have a much lower environmental impact.

The Fan bag quickly became the brand’s signature piece, with its sculptural and eye-pleasing design.

Wicker Wings, the Fan bag, official Facebook page of the brand

News

Wicker Wings, now a worldwide brand, has succeeded in making wicker bags a staple in the modern wardrobe. Phone pouches and cardholders are now available. They are made with the remaining 15 percent leather left unused from the bags. James and Belinda’s grandmother is still involved in the process daily.