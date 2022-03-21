Everything you need to know about: Yess Belgium

Yess Belgium is a fashion label for women from Belgium, known for fashionable pieces with high recognition value. Behind the brand stands the dedicated designer Yessie Vanmanshoven from Diepenbeek. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of high-quality fabrics and timeless elegance that won't break the budget. With her colorful designs she aims to make every woman shine.

Origins

Yess Belgium was founded by Yessie Vanmanshoven. In its early days, the brand first sold colorful and high-quality scarves and accessories. The designer finds inspiration anytime and anywhere: “An early morning run, driving my kids to school, the scent of fresh lemon tea, a handbag on a market stall in Kathmandu. I love bringing back all of my inspirational finds and poring over them with my closest and most trusted friends,” says Vanmanshoven.

Evolution

Since then, Yess Belgium's collection has been expanded to include a complete clothing line for women with wide pants, blouses, dresses and also masks and handbags. As the designer pays great attention to materials, she uses only natural fabrics for her designs, such as a silk tunic, a cashmere scarf or a fur stole. In addition, the company guarantees on its website that all products are ethically made from renewable resources and comply with the strictest EU standards.

News

Today, Yess Belgium is available in eight European countries in a variety of boutiques as well as the brand's online store. The greatest compliment for Yessie Vanmanshoven is when women wear her collection and feel more confident and powerful as a result. With her products she continuously inspires to live a colorful life with character, beauty and elegance.

Picture: Yess Belgium, SS22 Collection, website of the brand