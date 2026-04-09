Excellence suits stars: Canali and FC Internazionale Milano present new official look for Spring/Summer 2026 season

Canali and FC Internazionale Milano are pleased to unveil the new official outfit for the Spring/Summer 2026 season, continuing a collaboration that brings together two Italian excellences united by shared values of style, identity, and innovation.

Designed to accompany First Team players during the warmer months, the new Canali proposal offers a contemporary interpretation of dynamic elegance, blending tailoring and functionality in a natural balance. The collection reflects an evolved approach to formalwear, where comfort and practicality become essential elements, without compromising a refined and distinctive aesthetic.

At the heart of the season is the broken suit, a casual tailoring concept that redefines the codes of contemporary dressing. The look features a leader jacket with snap buttons and an elasticated hem, crafted from 100 percent Impeccabile wool, paired with drawstring trousers in the same fabric, presented in the signature navy blue.

Credits: Canali

The Impeccabile line represents one of the highest expressions of Canali’s research in textile and sartorial innovation. The outfit is designed to ensure a consistently polished appearance, thanks to fabrics that combine lightness, breathability, and crease resistance. The result is a garment that maintains an impeccable allure in every situation, naturally adapting to the pace and demands of an active sporting lifestyle.

Completing the look is a structured cotton and silk T-shirt, fresh and luxurious to the touch, offered in a milk shade and enhanced by Verde Brianza details, a distinctive signature of Canali’s identity.

Canali and Inter continue to represent two complementary worlds: on one side, the brand’s sartorial culture and vision; on the other, the Club’s energy, passion, and international dimension. A partnership that is renewed season after season, on and off the field.

The collection is available online and in selected Canali flagship boutiques.