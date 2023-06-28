Experience Danish Summertime with Bianco’s SS24 Collection for Women

Set your sights on summer – for the SS24 collection we are bringing shoes for the authenticity of Danish summertime. What better place to experience this than in a cozy cottage in the idyllic surroundings of Rørvig, Denmark, which formed the setting for our SS24 campaign. The theme of the campaign marks precisely what the collection must demonstrate; coziness meets on edge, natural meets colored.

The SS24 collection will introduce a sun-kissed color palette full of positive energy for a feel-good summer vibe. The fiery red is mood boosting and uplifting and is instrumental in dispelling all the associations of summer. White tones up to nougat are part of the core palette enhancing longevity and light feel for this summer and the many that follows.

Let’s talk about the Satin – the SS24 trend you can’t avoid. The material is soft and flexible and gives an elegant finish that can elevate any outfit. Get your summer glam on with smooth leather surfaces adorned with metallic finishes and rhinestone embellishments giving it a refined let’s party attitude. For the more playful ones, the sky-blue leopard pattern is presented as an accent print.

Credits: Bianco, courtesy of the brand

The ballet flats have lately been gladly welcomed back in fashion and are key items of the SS24 collection. The classic silhouette comes in a wide range of colors and materials - you can also look forward to an updated version with a square toe that give the standards more edge. Comfort and simplicity are keywords when talking about sandals – ankle-supporting straps guarantee a great fit. The strappy upper is significant for a minimal statement. The collection delivers a specific focus on cushy cup soles for you to walk around until the morning light.

Credits: Bianco, courtesy of the brand

With our more than 35 years of, yet still much-loved aesthetic, the collection delivers a noticeable refreshment of timeless BIANCO classics and on-trend styles with something for everyone. We always strive to improve and act responsible in everything we do, and we hope our community will do the same – invest only in shoes you really love and want to live in for years and years ahead.