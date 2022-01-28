EXPRESSION OF SENSUALITY, Wacoal presents its AW22 lingerie collections

Here at Wacoal we aim to represent you. Designing for the beautiful and aspirational woman that you are. You deserve nothing but the best and that’s why we continue to design exquisite and bespoke lingerie on behalf of you. Our desire to provide a reflection of what it means to be a woman grows from season so season. Focusing on the finer details and all that makes for beautiful lingerie.

Introducing Crystal Flower, a collection which holds a special place within our new Autumnal collection. Crystal Flower incorporates a warn nude foundation with black exposed seam work and tattoo-like motifs, with sheer styles which allow your body to play part of the design. The intricate motifs and lace details are inspired by flowers blooming in an Icelandic landscape, effortlessly finished with a sparkling diamante centre. Whilst the contrasting piping detail adds a defined contour structure to the collection. Crystal Flower is available in an UW Balcony Bra (34B-38F) for supportive and uplifting fit and an UW Plunge Bra (32A-36E) for all day support. Coordinate these pieces with either a Brief (S-XL) or Tanga (S-XL).

Incorporating Japanese influence and its emphasis on innovative designs and technology is important to our brand. Wacoal is constantly trying to adapt and push the boundaries in our design. Our new collection Florilege is a prime example of that, based on the contemporary trend of lace. Florilege is intricately woven with Japanese Mino ‘Washi’ paper yarn for a lace collection like no other, showcasing a soft, matte look and feel to the lace. Florilege has been created in an UW Moulded Spacer Bra (34B-40F) which offers natural rounded shape, an UW Bra (34B-36F) which offers support and shape and a Non Wired Bra (S-XL) for soft support and flexible fit. Complete the collection with the Brief (S-XL), Short (S-XL), Tanga (S-XXL) and Chemise (S-XL). Available in two colourways, Peridot, a forest green colour with golden chartreuse highlights and Inky Flowers a two-tone marl charcoal grey.

Wacoal, AW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand