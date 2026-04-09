F.C. Real Bristol x Carhartt WIP unveil their first capsule collection

Marking their first collaboration, Carhartt WIP and Tokyo-based label F.C.Real Bristol have created a capsule collection spanning sportswear-inspired apparel, accessories and football memorabilia.

Founded in 1999 under the Japanese contemporary clothing brand SOPH., F.C.Real Bristol is centered on the concept of a fictional football club. It emerged ahead of the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan, conceived as a creative response to a largely unexplored space at the time – football apparel as everyday wear. Shaped by an amalgam of influences, F.C.Real Bristol’s name and identity draws on the UK’s deep roots in football culture, while referencing the creative communities and music scenes associated with the city of Bristol.

Credits: Carhartt WIP

Credits: Carhartt WIP

Building on a shared affinity for contemporary culture and functional design, the debut capsule from F.C.Real Bristol and Carhartt WIP is anchored in F.C.Real Bristol’s performance-driven shapes and fabrics, rendered in Carhartt WIP’s core shades of Dusty Hamilton Brown, wax, navy and black, finished with co-branded jacquard webbing. Styles include varsity jackets in thick interlock and warm-up jackets in lightweight nylon satin; game shirts and shorts in moisture-wicking weaves; and a knitted supporter scarf and socks, as well as a canvas cap. Memorabilia includes a brown rubber duck and a custom football.

The accompanying campaign, shot by Theodor Guelat, channels a surreal, abstract vision of football inspired by F.C. Real Bristol’s fictional club.

Credits: Carhartt WIP

Credits: Carhartt WIP

The collection launches on April 10 at select global retailers, Carhartt WIP stores, online and the Carhartt WIP App, as well as at SOPH. sales channels – SOPH. shops and SOPH. ONLINE STORE.

The release of F.C.Real Bristol x Carhartt WIP will be marked by a series of table football tournaments spanning Amsterdam, Barcelona, Kuala Lumpur, London, Milan, NYC, Paris, Seoul, Tokyo and Toronto. The events will be open to the public and take place from April 9–10.