Faber Woman Collection report Autumn/Winter 2023

HIGH EMOTIONS

Colours: Black, Off-white, Turquoise The colour theme High Emotions is a graphic and almost abstract start to the new Autumn/Winter season 2023. The star of this collection is the houndstooth pattern, which appears in many varied designs: As a print on knitwear in an oversized representation, as an all-over print on our new Scuba fabric or in miniature as a striking stripe detail. The second highlight of the collection is glamorous quilting, appliquéd and mixed with knitwear to create the perfect winter look. The colours of the season are black, off-white and an intense turquoise shade that looks great as an accent in the patterns and can even be worn as plain knitted jumper and slipover. Exceptional fancy yarns round off the theme in a harmonious way.

WILD DREAMS

Colours: Chocolate Brown, Black, Beige, Raspberry With the Wild Dreams theme, we are following the tracks of the winter wilderness. The main focus here is on a particularly sophisticated version of the leo pattern, which is shown as a knit or as a print on Scuba, e.g. in the form of a modern all-over trouser suit. These are joined by fashionable knitted plain styles, colour gradients and a graphic pattern in the new collection colours chocolate brown, black, beige and raspberry. The sophisticated, sporty look of the scuba fabric harmonises perfectly with cosy yarn mixes, fine knitting yarns, cable knits and a knitting technique specially developed by Faber in a fantastically soft quality.

PURE LUXURY

Colours: Off-white, Grey, Coral Red We have chosen the Pure Luxury theme to round off the season in a bright and fresh way. The focus is on the trend colour off-white, which combines with grey and a lively coral red shade to create a modern winter look. The elegant off-white is shown both in an all-over look as a newly developed wave structure in versatile knitwear combinations or plain scuba fabric, and in an elaborate ornamental jacquard with special yarns as a coat-jacket combination. The dreamy ornaments can also be found printed large on knitwear, as well as in various presentations on blouses in chic combination with grey and coral red.

Bild: Faber Woman, HW23 Kollektion, mit freundlicher Genehmigung der Marke

