Fabienne Chapot gathers Around The Table for FW25 Season

This Autumn/Winter ‘25 season marks the beginning of a new chapter for Fabienne Chapot. Around the Table introduces a fresh take on our signature bold femininity—where warm colours, hand-drawn prints, and modern silhouettes come together in a more refined, contemporary way. Inspired by the warmth of home and the connections we share, this collection reflects the joy of gathering, the beauty of self-expression, and the effortless elegance of elevated everyday wear. Available now online and in stores.

Credits: Fabienne Chapot

A Seat for Connection and Style

Around the table is where true connection happens—where stories are shared, laughter flows, and inspiration is found in the people around us. In our AW25 collection, Fabienne Chapot captures this spirit by drawing a parallel between the rituals of a shared meal and the way we express ourselves through fashion. Like a carefully curated menu, Around the Table invites you on a style journey—from the fresh, contemporary pieces that open the evening like a light appetizer, to the rich, hand-drawn prints that mirror the warmth of a hearty main course, and finally, to the indulgent silhouettes and standout pieces that bring the night to a sweet close. Whether it’s a casual gathering with friends or a celebratory moment with family, this collection makes the table—and your wardrobe—the heart of connection and inspiration.

The Joy of Gathering

The Around the Table campaign is a reminder that life’s most meaningful moments are often found around the table. It’s where we talk about everything – from the everyday to the extraordinary – and where we create lasting bonds with those we hold dear. As we gather, we nurture one another, exchange stories, and feel a sense of belonging. Whether it's a joyful celebration or a quiet evening, these shared moments make us feel truly at home.

You can sit with us.

A Winter Palette to Savor

The new arrivals bring depth and delight to your seasonal wardrobe, much like a well-set table does to a meal. Key colour ingredients like lipstick stain and deep burgundy, rich, romantic reds that command attention from the plate.

Cozy whites, soft inviting, and effortlessly chic. After midnight blue and martini olive green, intriguing colours that dress up the everyday. Dusty grey and a deep black follow suit as the grounding shades that layer beautifully with the bolder tones.

Think plush pullovers in eye-catching colours like our Charlotta and Anina Bing pullover, warm and wearable knits such as the Hannah sweater, and statement cardigans like our Anais pullover, perfect for layering as the temperatures drop. Paired with beautiful, trend-driven denim like our 28 Blake or our 23 Becky 70’s jeans, these are pieces designed for life before dinner, during dinner, and after dinner. The conversations, the toasts, the spontaneous dancing after dinner. With versatility at their core, each garment moves seamlessly from day to night, just like the perfect evening meal.