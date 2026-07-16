Fabienne Chapot presents SS27: Playfields

For Spring/Summer 2027, Fabienne Chapot invites you into Playfields, a collection inspired by the joy of play, curiosity, and creative freedom. More than a destination, Playfields is a mindset: where playground lines become invitations, paper folds into planes, and simple doodles spark endless possibilities.

Credits: Fabienne Chapot

Inspired by a nostalgic summer scrapbook, the collection celebrates imperfect sketches, playful grids, folded paper, and fragments of dreams. The result is a modern and soft summer wardrobe that embraces spontaneity, imagination, and self-expression. Combined with playful silhouettes and stand out colors that spark the confidence the brand is known for.

Because play isn't about winning, it's about exploring, creating stories, and enjoying the journey. This season, we invite everyone to play freely and dream big.