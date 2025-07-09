Fabienne Chapot Spring/Summer 2026: Out of Office

Out of Office tells the story of those last sweet moments in the office -typing your out-of-office message and snapping your laptop shut. No better feeling, right?

Summer days aren’t meant to be spent behind a desk. They’re made for chasing sunsets, getting lost in new cities, and soaking up every golden hour.

Spring/Summer 2026 is a celebration of the joy of being Out of Office, embracing adventure, freedom, and whatever comes next.

About Fabienne Chapot

Fabienne Chapot is an Amsterdam-based fashion brand celebrating colour, creativity and confidence. Its statement pieces are made to stand out — with minimal effort and maximal impact — to elevate the everyday. Founded in 2006 by Dutch entrepreneur Fabienne Chapot, the brand has since grown to a global distribution network spanning 1,000 points of sale and 10 boutiques, with the creative hub centred at its Amsterdam headquarters.

Fabienne Chapot is B Corp certified and part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact.