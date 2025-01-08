FALKE x Kaviar Gauche: For the Most Beautiful Day of Your Life

FALKE and Kaviar Gauche combine their expertise to create an extraordinary limited edition. This collection of tights and stay-ups, specially designed for every bride’s special day, is the perfect synergy of elegance, aesthetics, and traditional craftsmanship.

For 130 years, FALKE has stood for exceptional quality and perfection, and in this exclusive collaboration with Kaviar Gauche, Europe’s leading bridal couture brand, pieces are created that redefine the boundaries of bridal fashion. The collection envelops the wearer in a soft touch of silk and lace, combining timeless elegance with contemporary style.

Credits: Kaviar Gauche

Credits: Kaviar Gauche

“Together, we are creating not just fashion, but unforgettable experiences with simple elegance and graceful sophistication,” says Kristina Falke, International PR Director at FALKE, about the partnership. “Our customers have repeatedly asked for high-quality tights, and it is a true joy to now offer the complete look,” adds Johanna Kühl, founder and designer of Kaviar Gauche. “On the wedding day, every detail must be perfect, and with this collection, we can ensure that even the small but crucial accents are flawless.” FALKE x Kaviar Gauche Love Tights - The tights in the color Pearl – an elegant off-white – will make hearts skip a beat. Its delicate heart pattern adds a special charm, making it perfect not only for weddings but also for other festive occasions. A classic black version is also available, offering versatile styling options that go beyond the wedding day.

Credits: Kaviar Gauche

FALKE x Kaviar Gauche Lace Tights - With luxurious lace specially developed for special occasions, these tights offer not only aesthetic beauty but also the highest level of comfort. The soft waistband featuring the FALKE x Kaviar Gauche logo ensures a perfect fit and an exclusive wearing experience.

FALKE x Kaviar Gauche Lace Stay-Up - The feminine lace band of the stay-up is a true highlight, making a subtly elegant statement on the skin. The 08-denier base gives a natural look that feels like makeup on the skin.

FALKE x Kaviar Gauche Pearl Tights - A true masterpiece: The Pearl-colored tights are adorned with hand-applied pearls and reflect the tradition of pearl anniversaries – the 30th wedding anniversary – in a modern way. This extraordinary detail combines craftsmanship with fashion, making every bride a radiant highlight.

Credits: Kaviar Gauche

Stylish, luxurious, unforgettable – the collaboration between FALKE and Kaviar Gauche fulfills every wish for the perfect wedding day. Experience the perfect combination of bridal fashion and accessories that puts your wedding day in the spotlight. The collection will be available starting March 1, 2025.