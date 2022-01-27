Fall Winter 2022 collection: Bonjour Another Brand

The casual look is equally suitable for home office, city and business. It is uncomplicated and spreads lightness and optimism by its prints and statements.

The irreplaceable palette of soft neutrals like beige, off white, greige and dark grey is complemented by powdery rosé and bleu. Strong colour accents are set by berry tones, bright pink and bottle green. The look remains washed, from casual garment dye pieces to fade out effects. Glamour is provided by prints and embroideries with glitter effects and neon accents. Troyers and slipovers have not yet been worn to the limit. They vary from boxy with a deep zip collar to oversized with slits in airy rib knit. Highlights include monochrome knits with hand-embroidered wordings, animal-look jacquards and newly interpreted norwegian sweaters. Rib jumpers and striped turtlenecks in strong colours make up the basics. In sweats, new batik colours continue to play a major role, often combined monochrome as a suit. Leggings in batik or animal look stand for a new, slim line to the still wider, boxy or oversize tops.

Another Brand, FW22, courtesy of the brand

Materials

Natural qualities are the focus as always, 100% cotton (shirts and sweats) and 100% cruelty free cashmere, all from sustainable production in Portugal and Inner Mongolia, everything super soft and super cosy.

Another Brand, FW22, courtesy of the brand