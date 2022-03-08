Fanny de Ruyter highlights the ‘Leftover women’ in her new collection ‘27’

The 1st of March Fanny de Ruyter starts the pre-orderings of hew Collection ‘27’. A collection inspired by the so-called ‘leftover women’. Every collection emphasizes a different group of women worldwide. The collection ‘27’ highlights the unmarried Chinese women over 27 years old.

Fanny de Ruyter (FDR) started her career as a fashion designer in 2019. De Ruyter felt the urge to make the fashion industry more sustainable without losing attention to the current fashion image. We would describe the collection of De Ruyter as high quality, recycled materials combined with bold shapes mixed with strong colour contrasts and unexpected prints.

With her collection ‘27’, De Ruyter emphasizes a group of Chinese women over 27 years old. After seeing a documentary about the ‘Leftover women’, De Ruyter felt the urge to emphasize the strength of this group of women. Being a 27-year-old woman herself, made De Ruyter felt strongly related to these women. By designing a collection inspired by this group of women, FDR highlights the strength of women who dare to be different. Every collection De Ruyter highlights a different group of underprivileged women.

‘With the collection ‘27’ I’d like to share my vision of the current society. I believe the world we live in is too conservative when it comes to people and things in general. I’d like to inform and inspire the people around me when it comes to feminism, by focussing on the strong precursors of our society in my collections.’ - Fanny de Ruyter.

In 2019 De Ruyter brought a collection to life emphasizing the inequality of men and women in the gang cult. The inspiration of her next collection will be the rank and sexist view of women in the game and virtual reality world. De Ruyter is always aiming for a most respectful, pure approach of the underprivileged women by highlighting the positive aspects.

The collection ‘27’ consists of multiple drops. It will be possible to pre-order the first drop from the 1st of March via the webshop. Next to the Ready to Wear Collection, FDR will also present a Couture Collection and Permanent Collection later this year.