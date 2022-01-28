Fantasie introduces its brand new AW22 swimwear collections

This season Fantasie swim presents a host of new prints and plains perfect for mixing and matching. With the perfect fit and swimwear up to a J cup, you will always feel at your best with the comfortable and supportive styles of Fantasie.

Inspired by the famous palm tree-lined Beverley Hills street in Los Angeles, Fantasie swim introduces Carmelita Avenue. A shadow leaf palm print design in French Navy on a crisp white ground. This fresh collection features an array of Fantasie favourite styles so there is something for everyone.

Fantasie, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

Wear the UW Gathered Full Cup Bikini Top (32-44 D-F, 32-42 FF-G, 32-40 GG, 32-38 H-J cup) with a choice of Mid Rise Bikini Brief (XS-XXL) or Fold Brief. Other styles in the range include an UW Twist Bandeau Bikini Top, Swimsuit with adjustable leg or Tankini Top and Tunic available.

A timeless nautical design that’s reminiscent of the sea, Fantasie swim introduces Sunshine Coast in French Navy. Launching in a great range of Fantasie favourite styles in retro silhouettes, the UW Twist Bandeau Bikini (30-38 D-G cup) is a perfect match with the High Waist Bikini Brief (XS-XXL). Alternatively, the UW Full Bikini Top 32-44 D-F, 32-42 FF-G, 32-40 GG, 32-38 H cup) looks beautiful worn with the Mid Rise Bikini Brief.