Fantasie lingerie presents its new collections for AW22

Comfort without compromising on fit is always at the forefront of our designers minds. With simple, elevated designs that feels comfortable, yet luxurious to wear every day, you’re sure to find the perfect style with Fantasie.

Introducing Reflect, a brand new collection sure to become a sought after Fantasie favourite. Launching in three colours, Evening Blue, Black and Natural Beige, this collection offers the perfect combination of comfort and fit. With its second-skin softness and feminine lace detailing, styles include the classic UW Side Support Bra (30-32 D-G, 30-40 GG-H, 30-38 HH-J cup) which looks beautiful paired with either the Brief (XS-XXL) or High Waist Brief (XS-XXL). Alternatively, a Moulded Spacer Bra that is based on our best-selling Rebecca UW Moulded Spacer bra is available as well as a non-wired Chemise.

Fantasie, Collection FW22 - 23, courtesy of the brand

Adelle returns for AW22 but this time debuting in a beautiful sage coloured floral print, Secret Garden. Elegant blue flowers are complemented by sheer Art Deco inspired embroidered panels. The pieces of this range are crafted from recycled fabric, containing at least 50% post-consumer recycled materials. To not only aim to reduce the amount of plastic waste but also to reduce the energy consumption required to make the garments. Available in an UW Side Support Bra (30-40 D-FF, 30-38 G-J cup) and Full Brief (XS-XXL).

Introducing Antonia, a stunning denim blue leopard print design. a complete Fantasie season. Featuring co-ordinating Swiss designed overprinted embroidery, this range is available in a stunning UW Side Support Bra (30-40 D-FF, 30-38 G-H cup) which teams with a Brazilian (XS-XL) or Brief (XS-XXL).